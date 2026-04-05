THE WAR THAT MAKES NO SENSE

It looks like the United States is running out of targets to bomb in Iran. They are now bombing bridges in Iran. This stands in the face of a warning by former U S President Bill Clinton that bombing civilian infrastructure is a war crime. However, the Secretary of Defence of the United States has made it clear that he will not be governed by rules of war. The war with Iran has caused untold damage to the world economy. Oil prices have shot up around the world. That means the costs of travel, food and other commodities are not far behind. Yet this war that makes no sense against an opponent that meant no harm to the United States continues. Lord how long?