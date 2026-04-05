NOT MY GOOD SON AS DORIS STUDENT SENTENCED

Two students at Doris Johnson were sentenced last week to serving at Programme Sure. That is the programme that is meant for recalcitrant students who need more structured behaviour management. The mother of one of the boys objected. She said that her boy didn’t do any of the things that took place in a video that went viral of children fighting at the school. Then after that statement she listed at least four different fights that he has been in before that but she claims that in each of those her son was the poor defenseless victim. The lawyers call it similar fact. Her statements were ludicrous. She is lucky the boy is being allowed back in school. He is known in the school as a drug dealer.