THE PLP SHOULD WIN THIS ELECTION

We agree with the Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party Fred Mitchell that when you look at the facts, the PLP deserves another term in office, another five years of growth and prosperity. One of the most stupid things we have heard was that last week from Dr. Duane Sands, the Chairman of the FNM. He claims that the fact that there are posters with both the Leader of the PLP and the candidate for the PLP around town, that this means that the PLP candidates cannot stand on their own. We argue the reverse: it shows the FNM that they have to hide their leader, because his presence cannot enhance the candidates of the FNM. The policy mix, the policy successes: on education, immigration, transportation, energy, finance, tourism, all show that the PLP should be given an opportunity to repeat the term in office.