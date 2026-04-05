THE BAHAMAS SHOULD SUPPORT CARLA BARNETT FOR SG

The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago is on a mission to destroy CARICOM, the vehicle of the Commonwealth Caribbean and Haiti, that was founded by amongst others Eric Williams, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago. He would be rolling over in his grave today, if he heard the nonsense that the now Prime Minister is spinning. Last week we quoted her as saying that CARICOM was a failure for 52 years and would continue to be a failure. She is a liar and her comments are disgraceful. No CARICOM leader has spoken to refute what she said but we think as columnists it is important to urge the government of The Bahamas to speak up. We think especially that we ought to give public assurances to Carla Barnett, the Secretary General of CARICOM for her stellar work and congratulate her on her reappointment notwithstanding the negative commentary about her by the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago.