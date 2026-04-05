FNM LIES ON IMMIGRATION AND PASSPORTS

WE have often asked the question in this column why the FNM feels it has to use lies and subterfuge in order to win an election. We suppose the answer is obvious. It has worked for them in the past. What we hope is that the Bahamian public is smarter than that this time. They should know that last time the FNM fired 2500 civil servants within three days of coming to office. We also know that the FNM cancelled one project after the next, causing hundreds of jobs to be lost in the construction sector. Now they want to come back again. They are not even in yet and promising to right size the public service and stop review and cancel the new hospital, and close down the Post Office Savings Bank. What a sad bunch. What is really vexing though are the lies they are making up on passports. Passports are not fraudulent. There is not the slightest evidence of that. But they keep that as part of their national talking points.