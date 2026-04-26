THE COMEDY OF RICK FOX’S CAMPAIGN

The public now knows what those who interacted with the former NBA star Rick Fox, knew privately. He comes off as a bit of a looney tune. He is out of touch with reality. How Michael Pintard got fooled into accepting him as a candidate is beyond belief. It says much about his lack of judgement.

So in the past week, following nomination day in the country, Rick Fox has become a laughing stock in the country. He is unkempt and disheveled in his personal dress and demeanor. Nothing a good haircut could not solve.

Then he did this weird dance for the cameras that shocked everyone.

Next he got on the stage and said that he thought the PLP was possessed by demons and the devil and so he was praying that the devils would be expelled from the PLP.

He capped it all off though by filing a declaration that his net worth was 469 million dollars. This caused paroxysms of laughter through the country and must have sent the tax man in the United States scrambling.

There are stories about how his close relatives’ house had to be saved by the Prime Minister’s intervention. There are stories of living in borrowed accommodation and not being able to pay the rent.

So in the private spheres, people are asking “wtf”?

Well the law simply says that you cannot be adjudged a bankrupt so until then sail on Rick.

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