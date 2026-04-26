MICHAEL PINTARD SAYS BAHAMIANS ARE SLOW

You can tell the pressure is getting to him, the Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard. He has been asked lots of questions about his book “Politricks” and why he said some of things that he has written in the book and how he can justify saying those things now that he is Leader of the Opposition. At a press conference last week, when asked what he would say to those Bahamians who were challenging him about his previous written work. His reply was terse and to the point “they are slow”. Uh oh!