THE COST OF PUBLIC WORKS

Clay Sweeting, Minister of Works, has announced that the Glass Window Bridge on Eleuthera is to be fixed. Total expected cost 86 million dollar and change. The FNMs started to howl. How is it that a short bridge costs so much money? The bridge’s original cost has escalated due to inflation, different assumptions in the design and logistics that must accompany the job. One is that you have to build another bridge for temporary use while the other one is being fixed. Whatever, we need to get it done and we congratulate the government for at last moving ahead.