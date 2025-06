COMMERCIAL FLIGHTS INTO RAGGED IS AND RUM CAY

Congratulations to the government of The Bahamas for at last arranging a commercial flights into Ragged Island. The flights are subsidized by the government. Ragged Island had no commercial flights and neither does Rum Cay. The Tourism Minister Chester Cooper has organized a weekly flight on Saturdays to Ragged Island and Rum Cay is to follow soon. The flights are subsidized by the government. This is great news for the people there.