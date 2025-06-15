THE SHAMELESS MP FOR LONG ISLAND

We had to blink twice when watching the Parliamentary Channel on Thursday 12 June 2025 and saw the MP for Long Island Adrian Gibson holding forth about the government’s decision to build the 20 million dollar airport in Long Island. He who is on trial for accepting bribes while Chair of the Water and Sewerage Corporation should only be saying thank you. Instead, he was castigating the government. The PLP, if it does what it has announced, should have a fair shot for the first time at winning the Long Island seat.