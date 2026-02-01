THE CREED OF POWER UBER ALLES

Every day you wake up in this world where power is the only fact, you wonder what next lord. The United States president announced to the world last week that he wants Iran to succumb to a deal on nuclear arms with a deadline unnamed but he said that time was running out. He amassed an armada he said that he intended if Iran did not make a deal to put their lights out.

This is not an idle threat since the same playbook was used on Venezuela. He ended up kidnapping their President and taking him to trial in a district in New York that he said was phony and politically motivated when he was indicted by that district.

Also during the past week, the United States president declared that Cuba, a state that has no viable threat to the United States, was declared to be a threat. Then he announced that tariffs would be imposed on any country that exported goods to the United States that did trade with Cuba in oil.

Remember he declared that he thought that his now Secretary of State could one day be President of Cuba.

These are interesting times and they say, we should all wish to live in interesting times. The net result though is interesting times or not, all his friend and allies are shaking in fear at the whimsical nature of all of this.

So much for the international rules based order.

Number of hits for the week ending Saturday 31 January 2026 up to midnight: 943,759;

Number of hits for the month of January ending Saturday 31st January 2026 up to midnight: 943,759;

Number of hits for the year 2026 up to Saturday 31st January 2026 up to midnight: 4,191,988