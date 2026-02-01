CUBA IS STRUGGLING EVERY DAY

People in Cuba have no food, no medicine, no electricity, no oil, no cash. The United States has imposed such a strict embargo on Cuba that they do not know which way to turn. Each week, there is some new measure that is designed to strangle the government in Cuba. The fact is that it does not affect the government. It does affect the people. What is happening to the Cuban people is criminal. Last week the announcement was made that Mexico is to cut off oil supplies to the island at the behest of the Americans. There are also to be tariffs on any country that imports their good to the US if they trade with Cuba. You already know the threats made to our medical infrastructure in The Bahamas because of the relationship with Cuban doctors. This is a national security threat for us in The Bahamas. This does not matter to the politicians who have imposed these sanctions though.