CARICOM HEADS OF GOVERNMENT MEETING

The CARICOM Heads of Government meeting will take place in St Kitts from 24 to 26 February 2026. This should be very interesting. On the face of it CARICOM is split down the middle, with three countries safely within the United States orbit and others afraid to do anything other can capitulate to the policies of the United States even though, those policies are wrong. Countries have been forced to accept refugees from other countries that they would not normally accept into their small societies on pain of banning their citizens from entering the United States or other sanctions like tariffs on their goods entering the United States. Poor Trinidad and Tobago that has run out of oil is so supplicant now they agreed even to the killing of their own fishermen on the high seas in the United States policy of killing suspected drug traffickers. Two families in Trinidad are now suing the United States government for their acts of aggression and death against their relatives. The latest is the declaration by the United States that Cuba is a national security threat to them. Cuba is not a national security threat to them, nor was Venezuela. The US has stopped the Venezuelans from sending oil to Cuba and it appears they now have also stopped Mexico from sending oil to Cuba. They have threatened every country that trades with Cuba with tariffs on their goods entering the United States. The aim is to starve this brave country into submission for ideological reasons. Cuba has been a friend to the CARICOM region. It will be interesting to see if any country in CARICOM will step up and speak up for Cuba.