GOOD NEWS FROM GRAND BAHAMA BUT SCROOGE SPOILS IT

The Cabinet of The Bahamas led by the Prime Minister Philip Davis went to Grand Bahama and held a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday 27 January 2026. The Prime Minister made several major announcements: the start of the new international airport, the purchase of the power company, the Norwegian Cruise Lines new port and the progress on the redevelopment of the Grand Lucayan Hotel. The words were hardly out his mouth before Emera, the Canadian owned company, that is hostile to Bahamians and The Bahamas government, claimed that the announcement was premature, even though they had signed off on a memorandum of understanding about the issues days before the announcement and it is clear that they want out because they do not have the capital to continue. Rather than stay silent they issued a notice to their employees that predictably made its way to the press claiming at the Government had gone public before it was appropriate to do so. Bah humbug. There is always a Scrooge around to ruin things. Predictably, the press had the right FNM headlines the next morning, namely that the Prime Minister had misspoken. The facts are clear though the power company is changing hands to the government from the owners in Grand Bahama, despite the naysaying of the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce. Bahamians will soon get the benefit of the lower prices that are available in Nassau for power.