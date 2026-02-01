THE DEATH OF STALWART COUNCILLORS

With the passing of James Rolle, the stalwart councilor from the Carmichael Constituency who carried us through many a general election, and the list every week of the stalwarts who have been with us for ages, there is a panic in the PLP that too many are dying. The fact is the people who are stalwart councilors are at an age when they are at an end of life in most cases. There have also been some sudden deaths as well. What this all means is that time is passing and the party has to renew itself. The question is where is the next generation of leadership coming from. Everyone is now looking at the next crop of MPs and suggesting that there is going to be a fight just after the general election between two people who shall remain nameless. The party has to be concerned that the philosophy of the party is protected and the ideological positon and grounding is safe. As we plot to win we must keep an eye on the future.