THE PROBLEM WITH MICHAEL PINTARD

The panic ensued last Sunday this time. Michael Pintard, the talk too much Leader of the Opposition, called a press conference. He was anticipating the fact that the Prime Minister was going to Freeport to make some major announcements. The idea was to forestall those announcements by challenging the PLP’s record with trash talk. The problem with Michael Pintard is that he thinks he can outtalk anyone with his words but there are some stubborn facts. One of them is that he sat in the Cabinet of Hubert Minnis and did nothing to help Grand Bahama in four and a half years in governing. His words did not stop the Prime Minister. It made them more relevant than ever. There is economic progress in Grand Bahama under the PLP. That did not stop the naysaying by Michael Pintard the next day. We say again facts are stubborn: the new airport is coming, there is a new cruise port, the Grand Lucayan development is also coming and the power company will soon be in the hands of the Bahamian people with cheaper electricity.