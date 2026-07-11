THE DEATH CAUSED BY FLAMINGO AIRLINES

We extend condolences to the families of the 8 people who died in a plane crash on Independence Day as they flew for a pop band gig in North Andros. It is devastating for the country. This follows on the heels of the death of four people in a car crash last weekend and then a devastating fire in Bimini where four families are out of homes.

There is an appeal to rationality here. These things are not witchcraft or a curse on the country as some FNM trolls have begun to say. There are reasons they all happened and the investigations will reveal what happened.

The police already think they know what happened in the car crash. The driver has been charged with manslaughter in their deaths.

Flamingo Air, the airline that flew these folk to North Andros has had a history of bad flights and incidents and mishaps. People will rightly want to know why they were still allowed to fly passengers.

Let us await the answers. Right now we sorrow.

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