WILL THE FNM SHOW UP AND SUPPORT INDEPENDENCE FUNCIONS?

The Free National Movement, the major opposition party in The Bahamas, opposed independence in 1973. Fifty three years later, no one is sure that they actually support it today. Every time they open their mouths, they are supporting foreign interests against Bahamian interests. In Grand Bahama, folks looked around and thought that no one from the Opposition showed up at the ecumenical service for the country. The thinking was that they were boycotting events. Later there was a picture of the Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard with his charming wife Berlice with their daughter in Bahamian gear at a public function. So maybe there is hope for them.