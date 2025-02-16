THE EMBASSY OPENS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Fred Mitchell, the Foreign Minister of The Bahamas, presided over the opening of the Embassy of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates at a ribbon cutting ceremony in the tower at the Conrad in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday 12 February 2025. Omar Shehadeh, the Special Envoy to the Caricom countries for the UAE, attended the ceremony as the representative of the government of the UAE. The Ambassador to the UAE is Tony Joudi. The staff of the embassy are Deputy Chief of Mission Eugene Poitier, Foreign Service Officers Pertitia Dean, Dominic Gomez and Ashraf Badwan. Scores of Bahamians in the UAE and well-wishers from the diplomatic community in UAE and the business community joined the celebrations. The photos are by Domnic Lightbourne.