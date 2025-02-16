JOE DARVILLE CONCERNED ABOUT SPACEX LANDINGS

This may sound strange but we agree with Joe Darville (the political scamp that he is) that we must be cautious about this matter of Spacex in The Bahamas and the work of Elon Musk. Not only are there environmental concerns but there is the question of our values and dealing with an individual who is less than ethical. What we know is the PLP has been trashed all week on social media for this announced deal of 20 landings of space rockets in The Bahamas in exchange for one million dollars to the University of The Bahamas. It is not worth the hell we are catching on line.