THE SPREAD OF THE DENIAL OF RIGHTS IN AMERICA

The latest in the denial of rights by those in the anti-woke movement is that the Associated Press is now disinvited from attending the House press conference. The offence they have vexed the king whose name is Donald Trump.

So here we have the land of the free and the home of the brave with everyone cowering in their boots to wonder what will happen next in the land of the free and the home of the brave.

In the land of the free and the home of the Brave, another order has gone out which says that South Africa trying to recover from centuries of racist governance by a racial minority by recapturing land stolen from the native population, will not get USAID because King Trump says that the white people are having their land stolen from them.

Then while he is excluding black and brown immigrants from the United States, calling them illegals, some shackled while they fly back home as deportees, he is welcoming the white racist farmers from South Africa on the grounds that they are being discriminated against.

No doubt this is the work for his buddy Elon Musk who was born and raised in racist South Africa.

There is no doubt more to come. The craziness will get more crazy but so far the voices in opposition to this nonsense are muted under the rubric: we must be strategic. This is another word for we must be silent and let the havoc continue.

