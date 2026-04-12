THE FNM HAS NO POLICY JUST BAD WORDS

Michael Pintard has a game that he is running. It is a social media game. Every day that you check the social media pages, you find him or his team starring in one video or the next or sending out some negative message about the PLP.

So if you are counting what is showing up on social media, you would think that he has a good game. His problem is he has a social media game but no game where it counts, the game on the ground.

He and his candidates have a secret that we will tell today. They have a problem raising money. In the heart of the beast, they know that the reason they have a problem raising money is that Michael Pintard is their worst enemy. He has a reputation for talking too much, talking too much vengeance, and using his influence to hobble the conduct of the government’s business.

Last week, he led a press assault using the Procurement Act as the basis for his charge that the PLP gave out too many no bid contracts. How many is too many? It turns out that it is about 25 per cent of the contacts? Turns out also that there is a reason for no bid: the law allows it and it helps the government’s efficiency and cash flow and socio-economic public policy.

He leaked the names of business people who were the beneficiaries of those contracts. This was a gross violation of their privacy and put them in the political cross hairs when this is the same community that he will have to depend on to get money to run his campaign. It was foolish and ill-advised in the extreme.

The talk is that some rich Bahamian benefactors who live in Lyford Cay and the Grand Bahama Port Authority have given him some money. He has gotten other scraps from the table from a few Bahamians but in the main the money has dried up because he is simply irresponsible.

The result is all that he has left to fight the election is not policies, but bad words and mud. He hopes that will take him over the finish line.

Number of hits for the week ending Saturday 11 April 2026 up to midnight: 963,866;

Number of hits for the month of April up to Saturday 11 April 2026 up to midnight: 1,347,672;

Number of hts for the year 2026 up to Saturday 11 April 2026 up to midnight: 13,346,642;