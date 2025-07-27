THE FNM IS IN THE MIDDLE OF AN INTRA PARTY FIGHT

The latest clash came during the middle of last week when it was announced through the press that the former health minister Renward Wells, a close buddy of former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, was not going to be re-nominated by the FNM for the chance to run again against Patricia Deveaux the Speaker of the House and a PLP in Bamboo Town. The FNM Chair for the area was outraged. She said that nothing was going to be pushed down her throat. The executive of the branch was not accepting it. She accused the leader of the Free National Movement of being a liar. This is a recurrent theme about Michael Pintard. They say that you cannot trust his word. The Branch Chair said how can you trust a man to run a country when he cannot run his own party? Fair question and the PLP should ask it far and wide.