THE FORCES OF CARICOM TO GATHER IN HAITI

File photo from the meeting in Nassau c/o The Tribune: Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister Philip Davis, Prime Minister  Ariel Henry of Haiti, Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica.

As a follow-up to the Caricom Heads of Government meeting in Nassau on 15 to 18th February 2023, a delegation of Caricom officials will travel to Haiti on Monday 27 February 2023, led by the Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.  He will be joined by officials from Trinidad and Tobago and The Bahamas.  From The Bahamas will be the Defence Minister Wayne Munroe and the Immigration Minister Keith Bell.

