THE FRENZY OF ANTCIPATION ABOUT GENERAL ELECTIONS

John Pinder South Abaco MP

Every day that the lord sends in the past month, some newspaper reporter or TV media personality is peppering the Chairman of the PLP with questions about who is running for office. The general election is 15 months away and the PLP has not started to choose candidates. It is best that most incumbents be re-nominated. Some have already indicated that they will not run again. They are North Eleuthera, Ft Charlotte and MICAL. There are PLPs who are actively campaigning to get nominations in those seats. On Friday 30 May 2025, The Tribune carried a speculative story in which a lady in Abaco said that the PLPs in Abaco don’t want John Pinder MP to run again for office there. So we will now have to contend with stories popping up everywhere about who is going to get nominated or not. The Chairman of the party said that all MPs have to resubmit their request for re-nomination and will be assessed de novo. This it the PLP’s way.