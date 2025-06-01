THE BUSINESS AND INVESTMENT FORUM IN NEW YORK

Ambassador Wendall Jones, the Bahamas Ambassador to the United States, officially opened the Bahamas Business and Investment Forum in New York at the Metropolitan Club on Thursday 29 May 2025. The forum brought together people from all sectors of the economy to promote The Bahamas as a secure destination for investment. Prime Minister Philip Davis was the principal speaker on day one. The forum has excited interest in what The Bahamas has to offer particularly in the area of climate change and the uncertainty of the United States as a secure place to park excess capital.