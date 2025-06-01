THE US THROWS ANOTHER CURVE BALL AT FOREIGN STUDENTS

The US obviously does not want foreign students to come to their country to study any more. That is the clear message of a so called pause in interviews by Embassies of the US abroad to grant visas for students who want to study in the next term. This adds to the fight that the US administration has with its oldest University Harvard to stop them from enrolling foreign students. While much of this is being litigated in the courts, the Bahamas Government has suggested that students planning to study in the US might think again. There is the question of the University of the Bahamas, the University of the West Indies and universities in the UK, Canada, India, Singapore and China. The Minister in a voice note said that in certain instances they were reports that some of the increased immigration measures were being exercised based on ethnicity. The bottom line the Minister said was to be careful if you decide to study or travel to the U S.