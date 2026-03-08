THE GOVERNMENT MUST ACT ON THE PORT AUTHORITY NOW

There is an expression that when you play with a puppy, it will lick your mouth. That is our advice to the PLP now that it has the decision of the arbitrators is in hand about the role of the Grand Bahama Port Authority. All of the licensing powers should be taken away from the Port immediately. The government should pass sunset legislation that will make clear that the families that now run the Grand Bahama Port Authority will have nothing more to do with the city after the year 2054. There should be a poisoned pill in that sunset legislation that will effectively prevent the FNM from reversing it.