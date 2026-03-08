THE WAR THAT MAKES NO SENSE

It is clear that the United States does not have a moral case against Iran in the war that they and their proxy Israel have started. Iran posed no threat to them and there is a view that the United States was in negotiations and therefore should never have started a war while negotiations were going on. Whatever they are doing, their actions are disproportionate and cannot end well for them. It is always interesting that in their culture the Star Wars series shows the moral tale of empires. They ought to go and review the trilogy of the original Star Wars films to see how a tiny minority always wins over a large and brutal empire.