THE GRAND BAHAMA PORT AUTHORITY SPREADS CONFUSION

The provisions of the arbitration between the government of The Bahamas and the Grand Bahama Port Authority were that the arbitration was private and confidential. This should never have been agreed. The arguments should have been heard in public. The problem now is that when the decision was made, the parties were also bound by that confidentiality. However last weekend, they agreed that the decision could be made public. The Grand Bahama Port Authority wasted no time and put the last page of the decision out and that was the thing that got the headlines. The government had lost the case. After that the PLP was catching up, even though it was half the story. In fact the Grand Bahama Port Authority was simply relieved by the fact that they did not have to pay the 357 million but the fact is according to the decision they have to pay something. We believe that they should be made to pay and their feet in this matter put to the fire.