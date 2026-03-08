KWASI THOMPSON AGREES

The following is an excerpt from a report by the Nassau Guardian of the words of the Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson of the Free National Movement about the decision by the arbitrators with regard to the obligations of the Grand Bahama Port Authority and its role. Mr. Thompson spoke in the House of Assembly on Wednesday 4 March 2026:

“I really would not want you to put words in my mouth, but the point that I was making, which I believe would have been accepted by Prime Minister Pindling, Prime Minister Ingraham, Prime Minister Christie, Prime Minister Minnis and yourself, [is] that those positions that the Port Authority had put forward, should have been rejected.

“We accepted that that should have been rejected. In fact, Mr. Ingraham had put in place the BIA (Bahamas Investment Authority). He had put those things in place because we rejected, and those positions ought to have been rejected, so that’s the position that I make and that’s the position that I believe we have. Those things ought to have been rejected.”