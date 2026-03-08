RUPERT HAYWARD PLAYS THE FAMILY CARD

Cry baby Rupert Hayward. He takes right after his nutty grandpa who used to spout off non sequiturs and insults while he was alive and one of the principals of the Grand Bahama Port Authority. He was a constant antagonist of the PLP and Lynden Pindling. The other partner Edward St George, was the one who would smooth things over. Both Edward St George and Jack Hayward are now dead though. This next generation of owners have no money and they have no talent and are unable to bring any investment to Grand Bahama and are unable to maintain the city up to the standards of their parents. Yet they continue to pretend that they are actually in the saddle. So when the Prime Minister Philip Davis spoke about the fact that he could not allow two families to control the destiny of Freeport, Rupert Hayward was offended. He said his daughter started to cry because her father was being called a paper Bahamian. He claimed he was not because he was born in the Princess Margaret Hospital and his father before him. He should tell us whether or not he is a dual national. We bet he also has a British passport, just in case the natives get restless. Anyway, he had to comfort his daughter he said who started to cry because of this. Prime Minister Davis sent an open letter back to Mr. Hayward and told him that the matter was not personal but that the families the Haywards and St Georges do not have the money to perform the demands of modern city. That the colonial era was finished and with the Grand Bahama Port Authority.