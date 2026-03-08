A LESSON FOR MICHAEL PINTARD IN THE THRALL OF THE PORT

There is a lesson in this quote that is sometime attributed to Harriet Tubman. The historians say there is no evidence that the abolitionist and black American freedom fighter actually said these words but the point for us at this point is the lesson for Michael Pintard, Leader of the Opposition, and all those who are singing the song of “massa” and claiming that the Grand Bahama Port Authority has won in the matter of the arbitration between themselves and the government of The Bahamas. The quote is this: “I freed a thousand slaves; I could have freed a thousand more if only they knew they were slaves,” There is a similar sentiment in Uncle Tom’s Cabin by Harriet Beecher Stowe. There is a similar comment in the movie Django. There are always some people who just don’t want to be free. They are so conditioned to being subservient that they cannot aspire to anything else but to be a slave. That is the psychological problem that Michael Pintard has as Leader of the Opposition. Very sad indeed.