The ink was not dry on the Grand Bahama Port Authority’s press release yet when Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition, took to print himself. His cry was: “yes sir massa, you have won”. That was the import of a press release by Michael Pintard as Leader of the Opposition agreeing that the Grand Bahama Port Authority that has failed in its duties to the city of Freeport had won the arbitration over the Government of The Bahamas in its demand for the money owed by the Port under the terms of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement signed in 1955.

The language of the last page of the judgement may have may have led to that conclusion. What it meant was on the narrow point of the specific demand for 357 million dollars, the Government’s claim did not succeed and the fact that the government should have promulgated the environmental measures for the city of Freeport that would be enforced in Freeport. On the broader issues though, the people of The Bahamas triumphed.

The Grand Bahama Port Authority was seeking to claim that they were the lords and masters over Freeport, that the government could not interfere in its governance, even though the government has been carrying the city for the better part of thirty years.

We believe that a mistake was made by the government of the PLP and the FNM in continuing the tax incentives for the city. That has caused these people who own the city to believe that they are the masters of all they survey.’

Chief amongst them is a man named Rupert Hayward whose language is racist, intemperate and does not in fact know his place in a society where he is an ordinary citizen but who believes that he is born with some special privilege because his father and grandfather before him were the investors in the city of Freeport. HE has contributed nothing to what is there today. It is inherited wealth and privilege,

Outside the House of Assembly last week, Michael Pintard was describing the view of the decision by the government as “ blah, blah, blah”. Even the Nassau Guardian in its editorial told him he was off base.

We are really in trouble when the Leader of the Opposition, who lives in Grand Bahama, can see the failure of the Grand Bahama Port Authority but stands up for them, instead of standing against them. What a shame.

