THE GUARDIAN UP TO MISCHIEF ON BPL PAPERS

Energy Minister JoBeth Coleby Davis with a simple and truthful explanation

According to the Nassau Guardian, the Prime Minister misled the country when he said that all the documents connected with the reforms of the energy sector had been tabled in the public domain. This brought huge headlines. Another gotcha moment by the vixen from hell over at the Guardian. Turns out that the explanation was quite simple. The Prime Minister had instructed it to be done. The Energy Ministry did not do it. The Minister explained that fact and with that placed all the documents in the public domain. Simple and straightforward. But the Nassau Guardian’s editors cannot resist a conspiracy theory or a gotcha moment.