THE LONLINESS OF POVERTY AND THE GENERAL ELECTION

With a general election almost certainly within twelve weeks, the candidates are out in the field for both parties. The candidates this time can tell you that these elections are not about philosophy but are purely transactional. Voters are shameless. They are explicit. We have five votes in this house and we want our fence fixed, we want our roof fixed, we want, we want. It is as simple as that. There is no philosophical or ideological grounding. So it means this is a pure money general election. What a shame. All that stuff about fighting for equality, for the public good out the window for what appears to be shameless prostitution. The question is what has led to this. There is a deep seated poverty in the country. People cannot take care of their basic expenses. They cannot bury their dead. They cannot deal with any emergency expense. They have no savings. Their pensions and salaries are inadequate. This makes the society vulnerable. The interesting thing is voters don’t care what this means to their reputations. They just want.