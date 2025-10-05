THE HAITIAN RESOLUTION PASSES IN THE UNITED NATIONS

The Bahamas government has welcomed the passage on 1 October 2025 of a United Nations resolution piloted through the Security Council by Panama and the US to turn the represent force in Haiti into a gang suppression force with the powers of a UN force under chapter 7 of the United Nations charter. This is to give the force more muscle than the force led by the Kenyans. The Bahamas thanked China and Russia for not vetoing the resolution. The Chinese were quite critical in their statement even though they did not exercise their veto, in that they criticized the US for the failure of the first mission by their inability to step up to the plate to provide the resources for the original force, leaving Kenya in an indefensible position. The Bahamas thanked Kenya for their work. Now the new force is to be paid for out of the United Nation’s main budget. Again this maybe a trick of the United States because they refuse to pay their bills at the United Nations. But as the late Chief Justice Telford Georges used to say: one day at a time sweet Jesus.