THE N WORD IN PUBLIC BY THE COMMANDER IN CHIEF

There is racism that infects the national public policy of the United States. Each year there is a report that comes from the US Embassy in every country that makes reports on the human rights conditions in those countries. The Bahamas is always condemned for one thing or another. This year there were adverse comments on labour contracts with the Cubans, for example. The US never concedes their own record of mass murders, prison treatment particularly of black people and mass arrests of immigration detainees and how they are treated in US lock ups. The language by US policy makers is getting more risqué than ever, with the President actually using the verb “fuck” in a public statement on the lawn of the White House. But the Holy Grail has been not to use overtly racist language. Their president did say about neo Nazis in America when they chanted: “Jews will not replace us”, that there were fine people on both sides. But when addressing the generals of his army last week, he said that there are two “n” words that you can never use and then he proceeded to say the word “nuclear”. It seemed an attempt to be humorous but many wonder is it a trial balloon. Given how life is, does this mean the other word is next?