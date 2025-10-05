THE US GOVERNMENT SHUTS DOWN

It is the most inexplicable way to run a modern democracy but that is how the cookie crumbles. The United States government has shut itself down in a row between the political parties over the funding for the next year. The President of the United States and his allies are intent on inflicting maximum damage on his political opponents so it shut down. They have targeted all opposition controlled areas like New York City, for example. Funding is being denied for federal projects in the face of the shut down. There was a congressional visit scheduled for The Bahamas during the past week. That was cancelled because of the shutdown. The US embassy in Nassau announced that its web pages could not be updated because of the shut down. These are the folks that we are to follow.