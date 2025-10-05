WHAT SHOULD THE PLP SAY OR NOT SAY?

Every week, the social media pages of this country are flooded with nonsense about what the government is doing or not doing. The attacks are targeted at every single policy. The major ones like immigration and visas are front and centre but even stupidity about raises in salaries and people being hired in the public service. All of it untrue. One imagines that those who are responsible for defending the government are at their wits end as to how to deal with this stuff. The old way was that there was the view that ordinary people had common sense and would brush aside what was obvious nonsense. It is clear that this is not the old way. The literary level and the comprehension level is quite low and so what is happening is that people are ingesting nonsense and believing the nonsense. The PLP has to answer everything. That seems missing from the arsenal. There seems a reluctance on the part of the rank and file to answer spontaneously, and the organization itself seems overwhelmed. We wish them well.