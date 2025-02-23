THE HEADS OF GOVERNMENT MEET IN BRIDGETOWN

Prime Minister Philip Davis and his fellow heads of government of the Caricom region met in Bridgetown, Barbados last week on Wednesday 19 to Friday 21 February 2025. The main topic was how to handle relations with the government of the United States in the Trump era. The leaders determined in the face of a decision by Donald Trump to throw 500,000 Haitians out of the US that they would seek a meeting with the great white chief to see if he could be persuaded to change his mind. Fat chance but good luck. They are pictured with the President of the European Union Commission Ursla Van Der Leyen, Secretary General of the Commonwealth Baroness Patricia Scotland, Secretary General of the U N Antonio Guterres and Secretary General of Caricom Carla Barnett