THE PLP WINS THE ELECTION IN BERMUDA HANDS DOWN

Fred Mitchell congratulates the newly elected Premier of Bermuda David Burt at PLP HQ Alaska Hall in Hamilton, Bermuda

Congratulations to David Burt who is the Premier for the third time around in Bermuda. Mr. Burt led his Progressive Labour Party (PLP) to a victory in the poll in Bermuda on 18 February 2025. He has a 25 to 11 majority in the House. Foreign Minister of The Bahamas, Fred Mitchell was in Bermuda for the general election and congratulated Mr. Burt on behalf of the government of The Bahamas.