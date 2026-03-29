THE HOUSE IS PROROGUED

Prime Minister Philip Davis advised the Governor General to prorogue Parliament on Friday 27 March 2026. The Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles read the proclamation to the country from the steps of the House of Assembly. The Prime Minister in a public national statement urged voters to get registered and to ensure that they are properly transferred because he proposes to hold a general election soon. The second proclamation gave the 8th April 2026 as the date for the return of the House. That is unlikely to happen and so watch for the 8th April 2026 as the end of the current House.