THE BEST WEEK AT THE FISH MARKETS AS EASTER LOOMS

This week is the last week before Easter Sunday. How do you figure out Easter Sunday? It’s the first Sunday after the first full moon after the spring equinox. The spring equinox is 21 March. That means look for the full moon and then Easter follows. Nice pagan festival adopted by the early Christians as they were taking over the Roman Empire. There is a tradition in The Bahamas at Easter. On Good Friday everyone eats fish so this week the fish markets will be flush with customers. Aljournal Miller save ours at the Montagu Dock.