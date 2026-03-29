More Than a Show: Where’s the Plan?

ABAGAIL CARTWRIGHT WRITES FROM DEAN’S BLUE HOLE

I watched the FNM’s campaign launch last Saturday, and to be honest, it was disappointing. Not because of the crowd or the energy—but because of what was missing.

The whole presentation felt flat. This is a party that once set the standard as a strong opposition, so more was expected. Instead, it felt unoriginal. It looked almost exactly like the PLP’s recent launch—same location, same setup, same style—just switching blue for red. It came across like “copy and paste” politics.

This raises a serious question: does the FNM think Bahamians are just watching, or do they understand that we are actually thinking about what is being presented?

The choice of candidates also stood out—and not in a good way. I saw a “band of misfits” and PLP rejects. The truth is, representation is not just about being on a stage. It is about service, credibility, and showing that you have already been working in your community. People want leaders they can trust, not just names on a list.

What was most concerning was the lack of a real plan. There was nothing clear about how the FNM would deal with the major issues like cost of living, crime, illegal immigration, or the challenges in healthcare. There was no real vision for young people trying to find their way in a world driven by technology and AI. Women and girls were barely mentioned. Even Grand Bahama was left out of the conversation.

All of this points to one worrying idea—that the FNM believes it is simply their “turn” to govern, based on the pattern of switching governments every five years since 2002.

But leadership is not OWED—it must be EARNED, and the FNM is taking the Bahamian electorate for granted, which is an affront to our intelligence. We are not fools!

Bahamian voters can see the difference between real plans and empty presentations. We know when something is serious—and when it is not. We can recognize the difference between repetition and readiness, between presentation and purpose. In short, we know a fraud when we see it.

We deserve leadership that respects our intelligence and presents a clear, credible path forward—not one that assumes our support without doing the work.

We are paying attention.

-Abigail Cartwright