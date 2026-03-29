FRED MITCHELL IN GRAND BAHAMA

Fred Mitchell, the PLP Chairman, was invited to tour the area around where Michael Pintard lives in Grand Bahama. He found a sight of degradation and decay. Garbage as piled everywhere. He posted the photos and made the point that a man who could not speak up for the Grand Bahama Port Authority to clean up the area around his own place could not be trusted to speak up for The Bahamas. The FNM trolls did not like it and immediately tried to trash the post. But 110, 000 views and counting since it was posted last week. Too late.