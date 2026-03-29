TRINIDAD’S PRIME MINISTER IS LOSING HER MIND

The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Kamla Persad Bissessar is surely losing her marbles. The rumour is that she is a chronic drinker and so does not sometimes have a right mind when speaking. She has been on a tirade since she became Prime Minister against CARICOM, the multilateral body through which the world deals with the Caribbean. Since becoming Prime Minister, she has attacked the organization and has sided with the Americans in the invasion and kidnapping of the Venezuelan Prime Minister, and the strangulation of Cuba. Now she has gone farther and said she does not agree with the reappointment of Carla Barnett, the innocuous Secretary General of CARICOM. As matter of law, she has no say any longer but it is troubling that she has gone public with the vile statements that she has. Here is her latest bombshell: “CARICOM has been failing for 52 years and will continue to fail for the next 52 years. Trinidad and Tobago is not going to continue funding CARICOM at the current levels that we are ­providing.”. She needs to leave that bottle alone.