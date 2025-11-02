THE HURRICANE CAME AND WENT

Last week the news was dominated by the weather and one factor in particular. That factor was the category 5 storm that hit Jamaica then spread its destructive winds and water over Haiti, Cuba and The Bahamas. The devastation was severe in Jamaica, Cuba and Haiti, not so much in The Bahamas. The fright was huge in The Bahamas, with memories of Hurricane Dorian and Joaquim fresh in the minds of the citizens. What is clear is that the storms are in fact becoming more frequent. It is also clear that even though the tools of predictions are getting better, the rescue systems are still the same. Shelter in place and evacuate if you can. The fact is also clear that the United Sates will not help out of moral duty but there appears to be a quid pro quo. The fact is that the International Court of Justice says that the United States and other emitters are responsible for the damage to the economies of the CARICOM countries and so should step up to the plate ex gratia to repair and restore. Not so fast. Their president has said that climate change is a hoax and a con job. So that is the policy in response one imagines that emanates at the officials levels. By last week’s end, Melissa was yet another memory that flashed by Bermuda with minimal winds and rain.