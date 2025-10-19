THE IMO DESCENDS INTO CHAOS BECAUSE OF THE UNITED STATES

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is headquartered in London and usually the body is under the radar with arcane arguments about ship measurements and rules of engagement at sea. But on Friday 17 October 2025, there was a postponement of a vote after three days of acrimony with various delegations even physically threatening the Secretary General of the Organization as he tried to persuade a consensus position on a net zero emissions outcome for international shipping by 2050. The Americans threatened every country with tariffs and taxes and revocation of visas and so everyone caved but for the hold outs of the European Union. The Bahamas asked for the vote to be postponed. The US threatened mayhem at all countries who wanted to agree the new standards. In the end, it was so acrimonious that the countries agreed to adjourn the agenda item until 12 months hence.