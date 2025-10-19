THE U S UNDECLARED WAR ON VENEZUELA

After the frank exchanges of country views at the Security Council last week, it is clear that the United States is intent on war and regime change in Venezuela. The Venezuelans made the point that the pretext of the US that they are involved in drug trafficking as a government and their President Maduro in particular was misdirected and their militarism in the southern Caribbean was ill-conceived and misdirected. Three CARICOM countries find themselves allied with the Americans: Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname. The region is supposed to be a zone of piece but those three countries in CARICOM accept the US intelligence and the extra judicial killings that have taken place when the US decided to blow what they say are drug smugglers from Venezuela out of the water. By the end of the week in addition to the 10,000 troops at the ready and a nuclear submarine and battle ship, B 52 bombers were reportedly circling the air space near the Venezuelan coast.